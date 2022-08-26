How police tracked down man suspected of burning his murdered lover’s body

The house in Nyandarua County where the churned remains of a woman who had gone missing were found. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Details have emerged of how detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tracked down and arrested a man who is suspected to have killed and later on burnt the body of his lover.

Nairobi News has established that a member of the public had reported to the police that the woman, whose identity is yet to be made public, had been abducted by the suspect from her house in Nyandarua North.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, detectives who were investigating the case forcefully entered the woman’s and made a big discovery that led to the arrest of Mr Titus Nderitu Gichochi who had already fled Nyandarua County.

“The DCI sleuths accompanied by crime personnel visited the scene and established that the blood from the door led to the bathroom which is located next to the kitchen. Motor vehicles tire-marks and blood stains were visible on the ground in the compound but there was no sign of the victim,” the police said.

The police started treating the matter as a possible murder case and not an abduction after they found the blood stains within the six-roomed house.

The sleuths then went ahead and started investigating whether members of the public had spotted the victim’s blue car of registration number KBU 412G, a Toyota Sienta.

They then received information that the vehicle was spotted being driven at a high speed towards Kangocho village, Pesi Sub-location in Mwihoko within Nyandarua County.

“The team then proceeded to the scene where the said vehicle was found parked outside a six-roomed house belonging to the said boyfriend,” police said.

The officers gained entry into the house using a rear door and they were shocked when they found completely burnt remains of a human being which detectives believe belongs to the woman who had been reported missing.

The officers also found a five-liter bottle which contained a half liter of petrol in the living room.

Police believe that the suspect ended the woman’s life in her house and moved the body to the secondary scene where the suspect burned it with the aim of destroying evidence.

DCI sleuths then tracked down the suspect using phone signals and managed to smoke him out of his hideout in Kasarani area, Nairobi County.

Both scenes were processed and the motor vehicle towed to Ndaragwa police station. Currently, detectives are working round the clock to establish the motive of the murder.