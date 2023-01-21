How police trailed, arrested 22-year-old man who defrauded sacco Sh900,000

The suspected fraudster after his arrest in Kisii County and (right) cash and other items that were recovered from him by the police. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have given a blow by blow account of how they trailed and eventually arrested a suspected fraudster who had travelled from Kiambu to his hideout in Kisii County.

In a statement, the DCI said the 22-year-old suspect allegedly defrauded Sh900,000 from a Mombasa-based micro finance company. Following the arrest, the police recover Sh600,000 from the suspect.

On Saturday morning, the suspect was smoked out of his hideout in Nyamondo village, Gucha South in Kisii County. The police said the suspect was sound asleep when they stormed into his house and arrested him.

Detectives said the suspect siphoned the cash after he breached the sacco’s IT system and transferred the money to six M-Pesa accounts. Detectives also said all the M-Pesa accounts belong to the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect allegedly committed the offence on December 31, 2022.

From the police account, the suspect committed the crime while operating from two houses, one in Weitethie estate, Thika and another one in Gitambaya in Ruiru.

“Immediately the suspect realized that he was on our radar, he escaped to his rural home in Kisii county,” the DCI said in the statement.

Also recovered from the house where the suspect was arrested were three mobile phones and a HP laptop which is suspected to have been used to commit the crime.

Immediately after the arrest, sleuths attached to the fraud unit were making arrangements to transport the suspect to Mombasa County where he will be arraigned in court on Monday.

A week ago, three fraud suspects who conned Kenyans through various social media platforms were arrested in Kisii.

The three were arrested by sleuths attached to the DCI headquarters, the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau wing.

The arrests came just days after several Kenyans complained of losing their money to the scheme.

