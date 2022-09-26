How policeman lost firearm while on drinking spree

Police officers on a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

A police officer was on Sunday, September 25, 2022, arrested after he lost his firearm while on a drinking spree.

Mr Vincent Koech, who is attached to Amukura police station in Busia County was on duty when he left his colleague for a drink.

“It was reported by Mr David Birech the in charge of the station’s armory that he had instructed Mr Vincent Koech to return a firearm; G3 rifle loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition which had been issued to him on Saturday,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

Mr Birech learnt that the rifle was missing and when he engaged his colleague he never gave a clear explanation of what had transpired.

The firearm was loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition which had been issued to him at 6pm when he realized that the rifle was missing.

“The constable could not give a satisfactory account of the whereabouts of the G3 rifle. The constable had been deployed on duty at the report office together with Mr Caleb Achachi,” the report further read.

When Mr Achachi was asked he said that the officer excused himself to go and take supper but never came back.

He then appeared at the station while appearing drunk and when asked about the firearm he never gave a proper explanation.

The Officer Commanding Station and other senior officers visited the scene and made a decision that the officer be arrested.

“A search party has been dispatched to search for the missing rifle. The constable has been arrested and placed in custody to assist with the investigation. Inquiry file No.1/2022 has been opened to that effect,” the report further read.

This comes barely a day after another police officer was nabbed within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) for allegedly kidnapping a civilian.