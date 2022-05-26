How Ruto ‘ambushed’ Karua at Prayer Breakfast meeting

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua at the national prayer breakfast held at Safari park Hotel on May 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua at the national prayer breakfast held at Safari park Hotel on May 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Deputy President William Ruto broke protocol on Thursday by cutting short his speech and inviting Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate, Ms Martha Karua, to address those attending the national prayer breakfast.

In a surprise move, the DP, who is the Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant, asked the Narc Kenya leader to speak on behalf of ODM leader Raila Odinga who was not present at the event held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

“Before I conclude my remarks, in the absence of my brother Raila Odinga, who is my main competitor in this election, I’m going to ask my sister Martha Karua…Allow me to break protocol so that she can come and make a few remarks,” said Dr Ruto.

On stage, Ms Karua confirmed that she was there “representing my principal Raila Odinga” and called for a peaceful election.

“I hope moving forward we will compete fairly, devoid of insults, and will ensure a peaceful transition. Our Constitution acknowledges the supremacy of God. I pray that after this prayer, our actions will match our words. Let’s compete with ideas and not insults. Let’s embrace value-driven campaigns. Prayers without action are not real,” she said.

After she left the stage, DP Ruto apologised to Ms Karua for the “ambush”, but noted that that she had presented well.

“Even if I ambushed you, you have given a good account of yourself…sorry to the people of protocol if I have messed up in any way. I’m sorry.”

The DP also called for a peaceful election on August 9, adding that his party will do everything possible to make sure that the elections are peaceful.

“I’m trusting God that this election will be one with a difference. I’m persuaded beyond any doubt that we will have a peaceful election because it is our duty and collective responsibility to make it peaceful. Let us go to this election without the debt of hurt and the debt of forgiveness. We will do everything in our power to make sure the election is peaceful,” he said.