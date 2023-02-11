How Ruto skipped all Magoha events after former Cabinet Secretary’s death

President William Ruto (center), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second right), then Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (right), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (left) and Embakasi Central MP George Gathiru (second left) during the opening of Komarock South Primary Nairobi County. PHOTO | PSCU

President William Ruto (center), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second right), then Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (right), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (left) and Embakasi Central MP George Gathiru (second left) during the opening of Komarock South Primary Nairobi County. PHOTO | PSCU





President William Ruto on Saturday skipped the burial of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, an event he had been expected to attend.

Instead his eulogy was read by Cabinet Secretary of ICT Eliud Owalo. In the statement, President Ruto eulogized Magoha as a great leader who was very particular in everything he did.

President Ruto also praised the deceased scholar for his hard work, saying the country has lost a great man.

“Prof Magoha loved doing his work. He had no half-measures. He put his whole heart and being into everything that he did and he believed in whatever he did. If he did not believe in it he did not even begin doing it,” President Ruto said in his tribute.

Also read: Barbara Magoha – Why I did not wail and cry to mourn my husband

The president also said Magoha was an outstanding leader, scholar and a professional role model whose dreams, aspirations and successes will be immortalized in history.

The head of state didn’t visited Magoha’s Lavington home to condole with the family following the former Cabinet Secretary’s death on January 24, 2023 at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He however sent his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The president also didn’t attend Magoha’s requiem mass in Nairobi.

On Saturday as Magoha was being laid to rest at his home, President Ruto and his deputy Mr Gachagua were in Naivasha to close a retreat for the National Executive and County Governments.

Also read: Magoha’s widow praises late husband for appreciating her food for 40 years

However, Magoha’s burial ceremony was attended by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga among a host of dignitaries and political leaders.

Mr Kenyatta said Magoha was committed and dedicated to his work while Mr Odinga eulogized Magoha as a great leader who has left a big gap in the education sector.

“Magoha was a great leader who was committed to his job. We will forever remember his contributions in the education sector in the country,” Mr Odinga said.

Also read:

Magoha’s brother tickles mourners by telling kin to buy his book, not whiskey

How Raila’s dramatic arrival brought Magoha’s burial ceremony to a standstill

Barbara Magoha recounts last moments with her late husband