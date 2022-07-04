How Ruto ‘tried to impeach Uhuru’





Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohammed has again accused Deputy President William Ruto of attempting to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He spoke at a political rally in Homabay and further claimed President Kenyatta’s second term in office was only secured when he agreed to work with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Ruto has confessed he had a problem with President Kenyatta since 2016,” said Mohammed.

“His agenda after the 2017 election was to impeach the President. He asked us to (help him) remove President Kenyatta saying the Head of State was not a good person. That is why the President looked for Raila and shook his hand. Ruto really disturbed the President.”

The lawmaker did not provide proof for these claims.

Mohammed has in the past claimed that Ruto approached Raila over the impeachment deal and offered him the position of Deputy President in exchange for his support.

Raila declined the deal and instead chose to work with President Kenyatta.

The claims come amid a fresh fallout between the President and his Deputy.

President Kenyatta at the weekend accused his Deputy of all talk but little action. Ruto, who is seeking to succeed his boss ahead of the August 2022 polls, responded by telling the President he doesnt need his vote.

Ruto who considered Odinga as the biggest threat to his Presidency also accused President Kenyatta of overseeing corruption in the government and derailing from the Big 4 agenda to serve Kenyans at the expense of changing the constitution.

The Kenyan law allows a President to be impeached if Parliament votes with a two thirds majority to that effect.