How Ruto, Uhuru spent their Christmas Eve

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta presents Christmas gifts to children at various homes including Children’s Garden Home and School in Uthiru, Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s Home and Gatundu Children’s Home. PHOTO: COURTESY

President William Ruto celebrated his Christmas eve by sharing a message of goodwill to Kenyans before heading to his farm in Sugoi.

The Head of State also chose his farm to unwind in the festive season and was pictured tending to his cows and chicken.

President Ruto has a passion for agriculture, and has ventured into maize, dairy, and poultry farming.

He owns huge parcels of land in Western Kenya where he rears chicken at his Sugoi farm. The Head of State revealed in a past interview he makes Sh1.5 million from the sale of eggs and chickens each day. The Head of State also issued a directive for more foodstuffs to be donated to South Sudan saying that the move was in response to the escalation of hostilities between the warring factions in the Upper Nile and Jonglei States where families, especially women and children, are in dire need of water, food, shelter and medical aid. “Conscious of the resulting humanitarian situation and in the spirit of good neighbourliness and ethos of this season, I have directed that a shipment of foodstuff and essential medical supplies be immediately be airlifted to Upper Nile and Jonglei States,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

On the same note, Kenya’s fourth president Uhuru Kenyatta spent the better part of the day with the less privileged on his first Christmas since leaving power.

Dressed in a red shirt and a blue pair of jeans, Kenyatta was seen holding a baby in his right hand while cutting a Happy Holidays cake before sharing the meal with the excited children.

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was missing in action. She has kept a low profile and has not been seen in public since participating in the 19th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon held Sunday 30th October.

