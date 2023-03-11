How security guard colluded with police officers in city abductions and robberies





A security guard who allegedly colluded with police officers to rob two people in Starehe, Nairobi is facing robbery with violence chrages.

Job Sindiga Monibi has been charged with violently robbing Paul Mwaniki Muchiri of Sh7,000 while armed with guns and handcuffs on March 2, 2023.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others including police officers who are at large.

In the second similar charge, Mr Monibi is accused of robbing Mr Peter Mwaura of Sh132,000 at Allsops area within Starehe Sub County while armed with guns and handcuffs on March 3, 2023.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with an accomplice yet to be arrested.

The suspect is accused of threatening to use violence against the complainants during the alleged robberies.

Mr Muchiri was at the Naivas area when he was stopped by Monibi who was driving along Outering road. Mr Monibi asked for directions to Donholm estate and while they were talking, they were joined by two men including one with handcuffs.

They pushed Mr Muchiri into the car and drove with him towards Baba Dogo area.

Along the way, the suspects told Mr Muchiri that they were police officers and had arrested him for possession of bhang.

They allegedly demanded Sh100,000 to free him, failure to which they would take him to the police station.

They drove him to Umoja estate while he was calling friends to borrow money. He received Sh7,000 which the suspects forced him to withdraw and surrender to them.

They then drove back to the same spot along Outering Road and dumped him at Allsops within the Ruaraka area. He proceeded to Ruaraka Police Station where he reported the incident.

Mr Mwaura was arrested within Kahawa Sukari by a man who handcuffed him and pushed him into a car with two occupants. The suspects drove him towards Thika Superhighway.

The three men drove him to Kiambu road and parked outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters. They told him that they were police officers and demanded money to free him.

They then forced him to transfer the money to a mobile phone number they gave him after he received over Sh100,000 from relatives.

Thereafter, the suspects drove Mr Mwaura to Allsops area where they dumped him. He later reported the incident at Ruaraka Police Station.

Mr Monibi was arrested along Outering road on March 5, 2023 while driving the vehicle suspected to have been used in the two alleged robberies and was positively identified by the two complainants at the police station.

The accused person denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia. Police constable Samson Jindwa, who is investigating the matter, filed an affidavit to oppose bond and bail terms.

The police officer told the court that the accused committed the offences jointly with police officers who are being sought and releasing the suspect on bail and bond would jeopardize the efforts to trace his accomplices.

But Mr Monibi’s lawyer Mwihaki Ng’ang’a opposed the application, saying his client is entitled to bail and bond as a suspect and no evidence has been presented in court that he could interfere with the investigations and arrests of other suspects.

Mr Kyambia will rule on bond and bail application on March 16, 2023.