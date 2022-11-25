How six hours’ nationwide power outage affected businesses in Nairobi





Various businesses were disrupted following yesterday’s massive power outage that lasted for close to six hours in various parts of the country.

The development caused huge financial losses and additional operating costs to several businesses relying on power for production.

The power blackout mainly affected Mt Kenya, Coast region, Nyanza, and Nairobi, the main cities hosting vast production processes.

Due to power blackouts, most commercial buildings, warehouses, and small business stalls were consequently forced to turn to standby diesel-powered generators.

Power outages often have a huge impact on manufacturers’ production lines, sometimes causing breakdowns of the machines and spoiling goods.

Besides the damages, a power outage always causes additional costs to industries as they have to buy fuel to power their alternative.

Stephen Okoth, a businessman at Mathare who depends on electricity for operation, said he made losses following the nationwide power outage.

“I sell fresh chicken. Today I will be forced to dispose of some of the chicken because I cannot sell them to customers. Nobody will buy something that is not fresh,” said Okoth.

On the other hand, Jecinter Mwakina, who runs a beauty shop within the CBD, said she was forced to go home early following the power outage.

“I depend on electricity. I have a hairdryer and blow-dry. From 8 am to 7 pm, I make approximately Sh3000 but yesterday I only had Sh1000,” said Mwakina.

Yesterday Kenya Power in a statement, said that the cause of the power disturbance had been identified and was being addressed.

“The cause of the system disturbance has been identified and is being addressed by KETRACO engineers. Our technical teams are working on restoration of power supply to the rest of the country,” added the company.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconveniences caused,” added the company.

