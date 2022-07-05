How sliding into DM led to this couple’s happily ever after story





At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Kenyans were filled with trepidation over what the future held due to the strict rules and regulations imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

But for Sam Kamau and Jacinta Njoki the dusk-to-dawn curfew and stay at home directive provided the perfect setting for their love story to be brewed.

At first they were just acquaintances on social media, having followed each other on Instagram due to the big number of common friends they had.

But one day when Njoki posted a review about a particular TV series, Sam decided to slide in her direct messages (DMs).

“She posted something about the TV series Locked Up and I went to her DM to inquire about more. After that we started to talk on a daily basis,” Sam Kamau said.

For the better part of the year 2020, most Kenyans found themselves with ample time in their hands as most companies had either closed down or slowed down operations resulting in many Kenyans just staying at home.

Njoki and Sam used the time to get to know each other and after a year Sam decided to propose marriage to Njoki.

“I knew she was the one because our conversations were never forced. The chemistry was there. I had just come out of another relationship that did not work out, and I had decided to give myself a two year break before I started dating again, but fate had other things planned,” he said.

“I had heard what people said about guys who slide in DM’s but he was worth taking the chance. There was no time that I felt forced into anything; everything between us happened naturally. I remember he wrote me a sweet letter telling me that in me he has found the woman he wants to settle down with,” Jacinta Njoki said.

After dating for a year the two decided to tie the knot in a glamorous wedding.

“When you find the one, the duration of the courtship does not matter. Do not ignore those DMs, some of them turn out to be blessings,” she said.

Together they both operate an events company called Picnics by Njoki.