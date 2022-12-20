How suspect went into hiding after three-year-old’s eyes were gouged out

Pacifica Nyakerario mother to be arraigned in Kisii law court,she was arrested in Kasarani, Nairobi and later transferred to Kisii police station.Nyakerario is also a key suspect in Baby Sagini's case.

Pasificah Nyakerario, who is one of the main suspects in the gruesome incident that left a three-year-old boy blind, has been detained for four days.

This after the suspect appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno in a Kisii court on Tuesday for a miscellaneous application.

Nairobi News has learnt that the suspect was arrested on Monday night at her hideout in Kasarani area, Nairobi and thereafter transferred to Kisii Police Station.

Her arrest came after it was revealed that she was among the prime suspects, with detectives who are seeking more information about those behind a conspiracy that saw Junior Sagini’s eyes gouged out in a cruel assault that has shocked the country.

Nyakerario told the court that she travelled to Nairobi before the incident happened to see her children. She said she has left everything well at home.

But the prosecutor, Hilary Kaino, told the court that Nyakerario, who is the mother to the other key suspect Alex Maina Ochogo, 28, was the last person be seen with baby Sagini before she travelled to Nairobi.

“We ask the court to detain the suspect at Rioma police station to help the detectives conclude the investigations,” said Kaino.

The suspect expressed her willingness to cooperate with detectives as they conclude the investigations.

Baby Sagini, in an early interview, said a man with a rope and a torch took him from their home compound, where he was playing with other children.

Police said Ochogo and his mother, Pacifica, are suspected of having gouged out Sagini’s eyes to be used for a ritual for Ochogo’s father.

It is alleged that the two conspired in December 2021 and killed Ochogo’s father.

Nyakerario and her son Ochogo will be detained at Rioma Police Station, and they will be arraigned in court on December 23, 2022, depending on the outcome of the investigations.

“Considering the oral submissions from Mr Kaino you will be detained at Rioma police station for four days as detectives conclude investigations, and you will appear in this court on 23rd for further directions depending the outcome of the investigations,” said Mr Ogweno.

And in a fresh twist to the case, a fourth suspect, Thomas Ongaga, who is the child’s father, has been arrested over defilement allegations on his daughter that he is linked to.

Mr Ongaga is being held at Rioma Police Station, with the other suspect’s being the mother, Maureen Nyaboke, who was arrested on Sunday and will be charged with child neglect.

