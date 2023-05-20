How suspected gangster was cornered during botched robbery in Kasarani

Mr Elvis Muiruri when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 20-year-old man who was arrested by the police during an alleged botched robbery along Northern Bypass in Kasarani, Nairobi is facing charges of attempted robbery.

The accused, Elvis Muiruri, has been charged with attempting to rob Jaffrey Ngalia of his mobile phone on May 18, 2023 while armed with a knife.

On the mentioned date, Mr Ngalia had alighted from a matatu with a friend at Venus stage around 7pm when he was confronted by the accused person.

Mr Muiruri allegedly ordered Mr Ngalia to surrender his phone to him and brandished a knife threatening to stab him after he raised an alarm.

Mr Ngalia was rescued by police officers on patrol who immediately responded to his distress call and arrested Mr Muiruri.

The officers disarmed the suspect and took him to Njathaini Police Station together with Mr Ngalia and the friend who had witnessed the incident.

The two recorded statements over the incident and the knife allegedly recovered from Mr Muiruri was kept as an exhibit in the case against him.

The accused person denied the charges when he was charged before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi at the Makadara Law Courts and was released on a bond of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 27, 2023 before hearing starts on November 2, 2023. Mr Ngalia and his friend and two police officers have been listed as witnesses in the case.

