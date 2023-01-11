How suspected thief was cornered after stealing pair of jeans worth Sh700





A man who was allegedly caught red-handed stealing clothes at an apartment in Kamukunji, Nairobi has been charged with stealing a pair of jeans trouser valued at Sh700, contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code

At the Makadara Law Courts, Morris Muli was charged with stealing the trouser belonging to Kassim Wepukhulu at Blue Estate on January 9, 2023.

He is reported to have committed the offence jointly with an accomplice who escaped after the accused was cornered by a caretaker and members of the public.

Muli is also facing an alternative charge of handling stolen property after he was found with the pair of trousers that he allegedly stole from a clothes line in the apartment.

Also, he is facing charges of dishonestly retaining the trouser in the course of stealing it, knowing or having reasons to believe it was a stolen property.

The accused person was arrested after a caretaker of a building under construction heard footsteps of a person escaping through the stairs and rushed out. The suspect was cornered and a village elder was called to the scene where members of the public had subdued Mr Muli.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he and an accomplice were stealing clothes at the rooftop of a nearby building and the accomplice had escaped with some clothes.

Tenants at the building were alerted and Wepukhulu who was among them identified the trouser as his.

The suspect was escorted to the building’s rooftop where it was established that some clothes were missing.

Mr Muli attempted to escape from the members of the public by jumping to the next building but he fell and sustained injuries before he was captured again. He was escorted to Shauri Moyo Police Station.

The accused person denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Mercy Thibaru. He was released on a cash bail of Sh2,000. The case will be mentioned on February 9, 2023 before hearing starts on March 6, 2023.

