How ‘Swahili women’ are delaying the announcement of presidential results

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati brief the media at Bomas of Kenya on August 10, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Former 2013 presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Dida claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) delays in declaring a presidential winner in the 2022 General Election are being caused by Swahili women.

According to Dida, National Returning Officer and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who is charged with declaring the presidential results, had deployed Swahili women to tally the results hence the delays in the declaration of a winner- four days after Kenyans took to the polling stations.

“I am told that at IEBC, Chebubaki has brought Swahili women to the floor. Results being sorted like pishori rice,” Dida tweeted.

He also added that “employing” Swahili women was a means by IEBC to ensure that the correct votes were tallied to prevent the United Democratic Alliance’s Dr William Samoei Ruto from going to court in case he opposed the final results.

“Every chaff is removed and thrown back to UDA. By the end, Ruto shall remain with 3,000,000 votes. Going to court shall be a waste of time,” added Dida.

Since going to the polls on August 9, 2022, Kenyans have been waiting with bated breath to see who between the two main contenders – Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s Raila Odinga – will emerge victorious.

Supporters of the two candidates have for the last few days been declaring victory on social media, stirring up emotions among the masses and forcing Chairman Chebukati to warn the media, political leaders and bloggers to stop misleading the public and wait for official results from the commission.

At the same time, Chebukati has acknowledged that the commission has been slow in verifying the results at the national tallying center at the Bomas of Kenya, promising that the IEBC would look into ways of speeding up the verification process.

To this end, more IEBC officials were dispatched to Bomas of Kenya to add onto the numbers of those already verifying the results. The Constitution allows IEBC to take up to 7 days to verify and announce the presidential results and this will end on 16th August, 2022, unless the results are announced earlier.