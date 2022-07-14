How swift response from police saved many lives after fuel tanker overturned

Police officers keep members of the public away from Thika Superhighway following an accident involving a fuel tanker on the highway on July 14, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The swift action of police officers at the scene of a fuel tanker on Thika Superhighway early Thursday morning prevented what could possibly have led to yet another fuel tragedy that have become common in the country.

Moments after the tanker overturned at Roysambu’s cash wash area, members of the public rushed to the scene of the accident to siphon fuel that was spilling from the overturned tanker.

The police were informed about the accident and moved to the scene of the accident swiftly, and managed to control members of the public who were ready to fetch the dangerous spilling petrol.

According to Kasarani Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Purity Muthoni Wahome, the driver of the tanker lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle.

“When the accident was reported to us, we moved in very fast to control the crowd because we know the habits of members of the public when such accidents happen,” Wahome said.

Security at the scene was further tightened by GSU officers and the disaster management team.

“No one managed to siphon the fuel and no one was injured during the incident,” Wahome said.

Unlike the past incidents, where multiple fatalities have been reported following attempts by members of the public to siphon fuel from such scenes, the security team at the scene of Thursday’s accident managed to keep members of the public at bay, in the process averting a possible tragedy.