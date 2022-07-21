How teacher defiled pupil after luring her with past examination papers

Mr Sammy Kipkemboi Melly covers his face with a newspaper when he was arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts on charges of defiling a minor. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A primary school teacher who allegedly lured and defiled a 14-year-old girl he had asked to collect past papers from his house has been charged in court.

Besides the main charge of defilement, Mr Sammy Kipkemboi Melly, a primary school teacher, has also been charged with committing an indecent act with the a minor, contrary to the Sexual Offenses Act.

The accused was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro at the Milimani Law Courts where he denied the charges.

The court heard how the accused repeatedly committed the offence between October 2021 and July 2022 in Nairobi County. The teacher is also reported to have defiled the minor on various occasions after seducing her through text messages.

Through his advocate, the accused told the court that he was detained in police cells for more than 24 hours contrary to the law. The accused was released on a bond of Sh300,000. The case will be mentioned in a fortnight’s time for pre-trial directions and fixing of a hearing date.