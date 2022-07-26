How TikToker lied about eating spider





Controversial TikToker Aq9ine aka King of Muguka says he was lying when he earlier announced he wore a swollen face after ingesting a spider.

The Meru content creator, famously known for eating peculiar things including wild animals, has now come clean on the truth behind his viral video saying that he did not eat a spider, but rather, he was bitten by one.

“I did not eat a spider, it ate me. I tell people not to believe everything they see on social media, and this is one of those things. I did not eat a spider. I said that I had eaten it because I was nervous. The spider bit my arm, and at the time I was going to work at a construction site. That’s the true story,” said Aq9ine.

He revealed the full story in a YouTube interview while suggesting he may not have been in charge of his faculties when he made the confession.

“The feeling was so bad as every part of my body was itching. There was nothing like eating a spider it bit me. When I did the video, I was extremely shaken when I recorded the video so I didn’t even know what I said. Upon posting it, much later is when I realized it had gone viral,” he said.

He went on to add that he didn’t know that the video had gone viral until he logged on to his social media accounts and discovered it had been posted on several news sites.

“When I logged on to my Instagram when I was being treated, I was shocked seeing that I was trending, and when I watched the video again I realized that I had said that I ate a spider. At the time there was nothing I could do about the situation and so I let it be knowing the truth would eventually come out,”

Aq9ine says he was not hospitalized as many were led to believe, but rather he was treated in the comfort of his own home.