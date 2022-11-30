Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

HustleMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

How to check if you are eligible for the Hustlers Fund

By Kevin Cheruiyot November 30th, 2022 2 min read

The Hustler’s Fund has been launched today at an elaborate event at Green Park.

As a Kenyan small business owner, how do you know you are eligible for the registration process?

Here are the list of requirements.

● Must be a Kenyan citizen of 18 years of age and above
● Must have a valid national Identification Card (ID)
● Must have a registered mobile number from a recognized Mobile Network
Operator in Kenya i.e., either Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom i.e., either Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom
● Have a mobile money account i.e., either Airtel Money/M-PESA/T-Kash
● The SIM card in question can/ will only be eligible if it has been in use for more
than 90 days.
● Reside and conduct economic activities in Kenya.
● Provide the Location of residence during the onboarding process (where
applicable)

Also read: Here is why you’ll have to wait longer for that new passport

Here is the process of registering for the fund.

The customer is required to:
● Sign up for the Hustler Fund platform by dialling *USSD code# or through the
mobile app.
● Accept the Terms and Conditions to join the Fund
● Enter Mobile Money Pin
● Upon fulfillment of steps 1-3, an SMS will be sent to notify them of their successful
registration and the limit assignment.
● In the event of a failed registration, the borrower will be notified via SMS

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

How do I apply for a loan?

Once registered and loan limits assigned, the customer is required to follow the
application steps to access the loan:
● Dial USSD code *USSD code# or mobile application.
● Select the loan request option to view the limit, interest, and loan tenure.
● Enter the loan amount and press OK to continue
● Confirm loan details as displayed to continue
● Enter Mobile Money pin
● Receive SMS notifications on Loan allocation with relevant loan information.

Also read: If I leave you, you will die! – Comedian Nasra taunts ex, Director Rashid

What does loan processing entail?

Once the customer has successfully applied and has received an SMS notification
regarding loan information, back-office loan processing takes place in the following steps:
● Loan Appraisal – The application will be subjected to the predetermined formula
based on existing qualification parameters
● Loan Approval- Approval shall be granted based on meeting eligibility criteria,
creditworthiness

Also, read our top stories today:

How Ruai conman stole 2m by selling piece of land to 2 people

Ben Cyco: Why I’m not yet ready to have kids

WATCH: Catholic priest call for closure of noisy churches

Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Trevor Ombija’s celebrates career milestone