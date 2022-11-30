How to check if you are eligible for the Hustlers Fund





The Hustler’s Fund has been launched today at an elaborate event at Green Park.

As a Kenyan small business owner, how do you know you are eligible for the registration process?

Here are the list of requirements.

● Must be a Kenyan citizen of 18 years of age and above

● Must have a valid national Identification Card (ID)

● Must have a registered mobile number from a recognized Mobile Network

Operator in Kenya i.e., either Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom i.e., either Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom

● Have a mobile money account i.e., either Airtel Money/M-PESA/T-Kash

● The SIM card in question can/ will only be eligible if it has been in use for more

than 90 days.

● Reside and conduct economic activities in Kenya.

● Provide the Location of residence during the onboarding process (where

applicable)

Also read: Here is why you’ll have to wait longer for that new passport

Here is the process of registering for the fund.

The customer is required to:

● Sign up for the Hustler Fund platform by dialling *USSD code# or through the

mobile app.

● Accept the Terms and Conditions to join the Fund

● Enter Mobile Money Pin

● Upon fulfillment of steps 1-3, an SMS will be sent to notify them of their successful

registration and the limit assignment.

● In the event of a failed registration, the borrower will be notified via SMS

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

How do I apply for a loan?

Once registered and loan limits assigned, the customer is required to follow the

application steps to access the loan:

● Dial USSD code *USSD code# or mobile application.

● Select the loan request option to view the limit, interest, and loan tenure.

● Enter the loan amount and press OK to continue

● Confirm loan details as displayed to continue

● Enter Mobile Money pin

● Receive SMS notifications on Loan allocation with relevant loan information.

Also read: If I leave you, you will die! – Comedian Nasra taunts ex, Director Rashid

What does loan processing entail?

Once the customer has successfully applied and has received an SMS notification

regarding loan information, back-office loan processing takes place in the following steps:

● Loan Appraisal – The application will be subjected to the predetermined formula

based on existing qualification parameters

● Loan Approval- Approval shall be granted based on meeting eligibility criteria,

creditworthiness

Also, read our top stories today:

How Ruai conman stole 2m by selling piece of land to 2 people

Ben Cyco: Why I’m not yet ready to have kids

WATCH: Catholic priest call for closure of noisy churches

Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid