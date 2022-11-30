How to check if you are eligible for the Hustlers Fund
The Hustler’s Fund has been launched today at an elaborate event at Green Park.
As a Kenyan small business owner, how do you know you are eligible for the registration process?
Here are the list of requirements.
● Must be a Kenyan citizen of 18 years of age and above
● Must have a valid national Identification Card (ID)
● Must have a registered mobile number from a recognized Mobile Network
Operator in Kenya i.e., either Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom i.e., either Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom
● Have a mobile money account i.e., either Airtel Money/M-PESA/T-Kash
● The SIM card in question can/ will only be eligible if it has been in use for more
than 90 days.
● Reside and conduct economic activities in Kenya.
● Provide the Location of residence during the onboarding process (where
applicable)
Also read: Here is why you’ll have to wait longer for that new passport
Here is the process of registering for the fund.
The customer is required to:
● Sign up for the Hustler Fund platform by dialling *USSD code# or through the
mobile app.
● Accept the Terms and Conditions to join the Fund
● Enter Mobile Money Pin
● Upon fulfillment of steps 1-3, an SMS will be sent to notify them of their successful
registration and the limit assignment.
● In the event of a failed registration, the borrower will be notified via SMS
Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired
How do I apply for a loan?
Once registered and loan limits assigned, the customer is required to follow the
application steps to access the loan:
● Dial USSD code *USSD code# or mobile application.
● Select the loan request option to view the limit, interest, and loan tenure.
● Enter the loan amount and press OK to continue
● Confirm loan details as displayed to continue
● Enter Mobile Money pin
● Receive SMS notifications on Loan allocation with relevant loan information.
Also read: If I leave you, you will die! – Comedian Nasra taunts ex, Director Rashid
What does loan processing entail?
Once the customer has successfully applied and has received an SMS notification
regarding loan information, back-office loan processing takes place in the following steps:
● Loan Appraisal – The application will be subjected to the predetermined formula
based on existing qualification parameters
● Loan Approval- Approval shall be granted based on meeting eligibility criteria,
creditworthiness
Also, read our top stories today:
How Ruai conman stole 2m by selling piece of land to 2 people
Ben Cyco: Why I’m not yet ready to have kids
WATCH: Catholic priest call for closure of noisy churches
Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid