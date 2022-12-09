How to pay cheaper cab fare when attending Nairobi City Festival





Kenyans who will attend the inaugural Nairobi City Festival that is set to begin on December 12, 2022, to December 17, 2022, will enjoy a 30 per cent Uber discount.

This follows the partnership between the mobility company and the organizers of the inaugural Nairobi City Festival that will take place at the renovated Uhuru Park.

Each Uber trip to and from the festival through Chap Chap Share (a technology that matches you with another passenger going in the same direction as you) will enjoy a discount.

During the event, dedicated Uber drop-off and pick-up zones will be available in specific areas at Uhuru Park.

“The festival is a celebration of all things that make up Nairobi culture and we’re so proud to be a part of this vibrant and exciting event. Uber will focus on providing a stress-free mobility experience, ensuring Nairobians can connect with what they love most about Nairobi,” explains Imran Manji, Head of East Africa for Uber.

The inaugural festival, which plans to attract over 25,000 attendees, is aimed at not only showcasing talent but has the potential to increase revenue flow and business opportunities for participants.

Governor Johnson Sakaja explains, “The Nairobi festival is a chance to celebrate the core of who we are as Nairobi.

This is a true testament to the economic potential of having an annual festival and the opportunities the Nairobi Festival presents in catalyzing the creative economy in our city.

As a County Government, we are very open and eager to partner with the private sector to make Nairobi work.”

How to request a ride and apply your promo code:

1. If you are new to Uber, create an Uber account. You can go to the Apple Store or Google Play to download the Uber App.

2. Open your Uber app and select “Wallet” from your app menu

3. Scroll down to Promotions and tap Add Promo Code [XX]

4. Enter your promo code and tap ADD

5. Select Uhuru park and you’re all set to go!

6. Riders continue to have access to Uber in-app safety features, such as 24/7 phone support, an In-App emergency button and Trusted Contacts, which allows you to share your trip with up to five friends and family members.

