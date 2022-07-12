‘How to Ruin Christmas’ actress Busisiwe Lurayi is dead





South African actress, Busisiwe Lurayi, best known for her leading role on Netflix series How to Ruin Christmas, has died.

Her death was confirmed in statement by the family on Monday. According to the statement the actress passed on at her home on Sunday, although the cause of her death is yet to be established.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report,” the family statement reads in part.

“We [humbly] request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it is made available,” the family further said.

Busi is best known for her starring role as Phumzile on the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la and its spin-off series Ses’ Top La.

The SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) award-winning actress has had numerous roles, including an appearance on the medical drama series ER, playing the role of Sittina in the episode entitled “There Are No Angels Here.”

In 2008, she also played the starring role of Winnie Molepo, a lawyer who works for the Sokhulu brothers, in the SABC1 drama series Sokhulu and Partners. Later, in 2011, she joined Generations in the role of Swazi Lukhele, a socialite wife who was married to David Lukhele but in the process of divorcing him.

She was also a main cast member of the Mzansi Magic sitcom S.I.E.S., playing the head of the incompetent government department of Social Impact and Empowerment Strategy. In How to Ruin Christmas, Busisiwe played the role of Tumi, who goes home for the holidays and ruins her sister’s wedding plans.

Busisiwe is survived by a daughter who she reportedly calls Ayana.

“We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that she is someone today- Stacia Tauscher. You my love, you’re just magic! 💫,” she wrote on Instagram two weeks ago.