How to win a Nairobi MP election – Starehe MP reveals

Amos Mwago, Starehe Constituency MP aspirant on Jubilee ticket celebrate after he was announced winner at the constituency tally centre at Jamhuri High School on August 12, 2022. He beat UDA candidate Simon Mbugua. Photo/Billy Mutai

Starehe Member of Parliament Amos Mwago has detailed how one can bag an MP seat in Nairobi.

Mwago said that Nairobi politics trickles down to money and one has to invest immensely in them.

Saying that to campaign in Nairobi one should be willing to part with more than Sh50 million, Mwago added that the additional amount of money depends on how early the aspirant starts and their brand.

Speaking in an interview, Mwago shared, “For Nairobi, there are no two ways around it. You have to spend money. I had more than 20 billboards and one billboard cost around Sh100,000 per month. So from there, you can imagine how much money was spent on campaigns.”

Revealing that the billboards were erected for four to five months, Mwago also shared that he had to keep an eye on what his main competitors were doing to plan and get ahead of them.

Sharing tips of what he did to clinch victory, Mwago disclosed that one could not be too sure of his genuine supporters more so as the election date draws closer and closer.

“As a political scientist, I use to engage so much in empirical and independent surveys in different wards in the constituency so as to know how I was fairing and also identify my areas of strengths and weakness so that I focus on the latter,” he explained.

Adding that he did the surveys every fortnight, Mwago revealed that the last independent survey results were a replica of the outcome of the August 9 polls results on the Starehe constituency.

“I am a very realistic person. If they (surveys) would not have gone well I would have thrown in the towel.”

Revealing that his independent surveyors were different people, especially university students, Mwago said that he not only depended on his own surveyors but also on government data done by organizations tasked to gauge the performance of candidates in the Starehe constituency.

Mwago, a Jubilee candidate, garnered 50,777 votes against his closest competitor Simon Mbugua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party who garnered 35,548 votes.

