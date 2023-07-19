How two businessmen lost Sh780,000 after being drugged at a pub in Donholm

Lewis Mutugi when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A boda boda rider has been charged in court after money stolen from two businessmen who were drugged at a bar in Donholm estate in Nairobi was traced to his bank account.

Mr Lewis Mutugi is accused of administering a stupefying drug to Paul Mwaura and Leonard Mwangi on the night of February 9-10 last year jointly with others in order to steal from them.

The accused person is facing alternative charges of theft contrary to section 268 as read with section 275 of the penal code where he is accused of stealing mobile phones, national identity cards, ATM cards and cash from the two after they were drugged.

Mr Mwaura lost three ATM cards, his national ID National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, a mobile phone worth Sh25,000 and Sh7,000 in cash.

An additional Sh683,000 was withdrawn from his accounts after the theft of his mobile phone and ATM cards bringing a total value of his loss to Sh715,000.

Mr Mwangi lost his national ID card, two ATM cards, two mobile phones worth Sh45,000 and Sh20,000 in cash bringing the total value of the property he lost to Sh65,000.

The two complainants were taking beer at a bar when they were joined by two women at their table and they continued enjoying drinks together.

They later moved to another bar where they continued drinking. They later woke up inside their car around midday the following day, but continued sleeping as they were dizzy.

Mr Mwaura went to his bank a day later after realizing the two women they were drinking with had stolen his phone and ATM cards where he reported the loss of his cards. He requested for a bank statement and found that Sh683,000 had been withdrawn from one of the accounts.

Mr Mwaura immediately reported the matter to the police who obtained his bank account statement as investigations commenced.

Police discovered that the money had been transferred to two bank accounts, including one belonging to the accused person before it was withdrawn in different installments.

Mr Mutugi was traced and arrested. The other accomplice who received the money transferred from Mr Mwaura’s bank account is still at large and being sought by the police. Also at large are the two women suspected to have spiked the two complainants’ drink at the bar.

Mr Mutugi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.

The accused was released on a bond of Sh500,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000. The case will be mentioned on September 25, 2023 before hearing starts on January 31, 2024.