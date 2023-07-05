How Ugandan fans ‘gifted’ Oga Obinna with 334k





After quitting radio, Kenyan comedian Oga Obinna is back to being a full-time funny man as he sources for gigs from one city to another.

That said, the former KISS FM presenter is not letting his Kenyan fans catch a breather after his most recent performance in Uganda.

In a recent update on his social pages, the comedian went all out in making it known to his Kenyan fans just how his Ugandans fans graced his comedy show with much fervor that exceeded his expectations.

“Kenyan fans kindly be like Ugandan fans. After paying for tickets, they arrive on time, sit and watch the show with an open mind. Some jokes Kenyan fans find offensive in UG they received them as what they are, JOKES!!” wrote Obinna.

The renowned media personality delved deeper into his experience on stage in Uganda saying that he was able to make a whopping Sh334,000 just from his fans while performing on stage.

“During the show, they still reward you with more cash on stage. The ladies are very warm, understanding, have a rich sense of humor and they are GIVERS. I got a total equivalent of KSH. 334K on stage just from the fans who enjoyed the show. At first, I didn’t understand why they were giving me money, coz in Kenya I’m always the one giving. My apologies,” read the rest of Obinna’s post.

This post by the comedian inspired Kenyan singer Arrow Bwoy to also share his experience with a Ugandan audience during one of his recent performances lauding Ugandans for being supportive of artistes. The singer disclosed that he was showered with Sh100,000 while performing.

“Ugandans shower performers with money True story … I was given more than ksh 100k on stage last weekend in Mbale Uganda,” read the singer’s comment.

Many other fans of Obinna were quick to share their opinions on the subject of generosity from Ugandans saying that it is something that has been witnessed by many people over time. While some concurred, others were quick to bash the comedian for comparing Kenyan fans to Ugandan fans.

Here are some comments;

ich_bin_raul; Hamia huko basi. If you don’t feel appreciated enough in Kenya. Look Obi, we are Kenyans. We have our own way of doing stuff. UG does it that way, we do it our way. And that’s very much ok. Just practice social empathy and you’ll be good. You should have mastered this by now.

shourtieofficial; Umesema ukweli by the way..I have been there during the first half of the year and they appreciate entertainers..Hawabagui

fridah.kinya.332; Sisi kama wakenya tunangangana kulipa taxes.

