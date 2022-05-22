How Uhuru helped Eric Omondi gain weight





Eric Omondi has opened up on how President Uhuru Kenyatta once asked him to add weight.

He shared the comments on his Instagram page while posting a photo pf President Kenyatta holding him at the shoulders.

“I will never forget this day it was 13th May 2018,” the comedian explained.

“The president held me by the shoulders, looked me straight in the eye, shook me thrice and said, ‘Kula bwana mwili ni mifupa tupu (you need to eat, this bodies is just bones).’ That day I went home got a meal plan and bought a gym. The rest is history.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

With almost a decade and a half experience in acting, Omondi, 40, started as a skinny lad but he has since added significant weight, thanks to what he confessed were several gym session and diet.

In an interview in 2020, Omondi revealed he would force himself to eat more. He once ate meals in a day as he sought to gain weight.

“Naturally I hate food and I have very poor eating habits so I was ingesting not eating. I was on a mission and it takes a lot of discipline to move from 47kgs to 72kgs. I had even begun a community ‘skinny people united’ which I have since left but it takes a lot of discipline and time that is why from January to February, I kind of disappeared from the public scene,” he said.

However he admitted the journey had not been easy with many a times contemplating quitting.

“Do you know how many times I gave up? Between February, March, April….I was in and out. Constantly looking at myself and wondering why I couldn’t see any muscles plus I was in so much pain. But because of the point, I had gotten I couldn’t go back. This has been 8 months of consistent work. I got a trainer and a nutritionist end of March, beginning of April. I started seeing results two months after that,” he added.