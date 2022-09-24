How Wavinya Ndeti is utilizing TikTok to connect with Generation Z





Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has joined other politicians on TikTok App to connect with Gen Z. The governor, who commands a Tik Tok following of 6413, does educational, informational, spiritual and entertaining videos.

In one video posted on September 21, the Governor is seen engaging with a young man with a microphone in what appears to have been at press conference.

The video is among 18 videos the governor has posted with more than 11,900 likes.

In another video, she encourages women to believe in themselves to achieve whatever they wanted.

“I want to tell the women of this country, believe in yourself, don’t let anyone put you down God made you capable, able and fully loaded, women of this country must soldier on until we get that 50/50,” she says in the video.

Wavinya was elected governor on a Wiper Democratic Party ticket in last month’s General Election after an unsuccessful bid in 2017.

Other political leaders who adopted a similar leadership style include Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Langata MP Jalang’o.

A survey conducted between February and March this year, which involved 9,728 Kenyans aged between 14 and 55 across from 17 counties, showed that TikTok is fast gaining ground in Kenya.

According to the survey, which was carried out by the United States International University (USIU)-Africa, the most used platform as per the survey was WhatsApp at 89 per cent. TikTok — which has been downloaded a billion times by Android users across the world — was 10th on the log with 8.6 per cent usage, above Skype, Pinterest and Vimeo.

