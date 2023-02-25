How woman drugged and stole Sh240k from her husband

Caroline Wanjiku (right) and her co-accused persons at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Caroline Wanjiku (right) and her co-accused persons at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A 22-year-old woman who allegedly drugged her husband and transferred Sh240, 000 to herself and her aunt via M-Pesa is facing charges of conspiracy, theft and stupefying in order to commit a felony.

Ms Caroline Wangui Wanjiku was on Friday charged alongside her aunt Esther Wambui and the latter’s husband Peter Kariuki Mwaura.

The three are also accused of jointly colluding to steal the cash from Francis Macharia Ndung’u in Kayole in Nairobi on February 21, 2023.

Ms Wanjiku was also solely charged with administering a stupefying drug to Mr Ndung’u on the same date.

In the third count, the three suspects were charged with jointly stealing from Mr Ndung’u contrary to section 268 of the penal code as read together with section 275 of the criminal procedure code.

Mr Ndung’u and Ms Wanjiku were at their rented house on the night of February 20, 2023 where they had a brief argument over infidelity claims before they slept. The complainant woke up the next day and found his wife missing. She had left behind a child and a house help.

Mr Ndung’u called her but Ms Wanjiku was not picking his calls. He then checked his M-Pesa account and found that Sh240,000 had been transferred to his wife’s account. Mr Ndung’u went to a hospital before reporting the matter at Kayole Police Station.

Police investigations established that Ms Wanjiku had transferred the cash to herself before sending some of the money to her aunt Ms Wambui who transferred the cash to her husband Mr Mwaura.

Mr Mwaura withdrew the cash at a hospital and deposited the same to Ms Wanjiku’s bank account on February 21, 203. All three suspects were traced and arrested by the police .

The three denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts. Ms Wanjiku told the court that the complainant is her husband and there is a possibility of settling the matter out of court.

They were released on a bond of Sh120,000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 each. The case will be mentioned on May 9, 2023 before hearing starts on October 24, 2023.

