How women behind the throne dazzled during President Ruto’s inauguration





Apart from the pomp, colour and excitement during the inauguration ceremony of President William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president, Heads of States and other dignitaries accompanied by their spouses also showed off their fashion skills. From first lady Rachel Ruto who looked stylish and elegant in a gold dress, to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu the event was an arena of fashion statements.

First Lady Rachel Ruto simply dazzled in a gold-coloured mermaid dress with rose detailing. If you have been keeping up with Mrs Ruto, you will notice she has been wearing a lot of Ankara designs, making this dress during the inauguration a bold statement. Apart from being bold, it was elegant and glamourous. The dress beautifully flattered her figure.The gold colour symbolises royalty.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi – The Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife also brought her A-game wearing a flowy gold colored dress that had a cape attached to it. Mrs Rigathi looked comfortable and confident in the dress.

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta gave us a 101 lesson on how an accessory can change the look of an entire outfit. Stepping out in a cobalt blue dress that had long bell sleeves Mrs Kenyatta complimented the look by donning traditional Maasai beaded jewellery of a neckpiece and a head ornament.

President Samia Suluhu – A trend setter herself for official modest wear, the Tanzanian president wore her signature look of a long black coat with pallazo pants and a scarf on her head. During her previous visits she has kept fashion critics on their toes by her excellent choice of attires. Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru kept it formal in a skirt suit, red patterned coat with matching red pumps.

Tessie Mudavadi – the wife of politician Musalia Mudavadi opted for an African look, wearing a green coloured dress with stitch detail. To complement the look she also had on a head wrap.