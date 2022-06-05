Huddah Monroe, kiss in public again, coy on dating rumors
Socialite Huddah Monroe and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux have created a buzz on social media with their undefined relationship leaving netizens in speculation mode over their cozyiness.
In a recent upload, the Tanzanian artist is seen canoodling with the Kenyan model while sharing a passionate kiss.
Unlike before, when the two were seen in a music video shoot which watered down the rumors they were an item, this time they are seen in a serene environment in what appeared they were just hanging out over drinks.
In a series of videos on his Instagram stories, Jux is seen kissing Huddah, not once or twice but three times, while handing her a bouquet of roses, and in other settings.
However, speaking to the press in Tanzania, Jux said Huddah is in Tanzania to do some projects with African Boy, a clothing line owned by the singer.
There have been doubts on whether the two are dating, or are just chasing clout to promote their new music and individual businesses. When asked about their relationship, Huddah said that kissing Juma Jux should not really be a fuss, since it is something ‘normal’.
“People kiss. Friends kiss, you can kiss your child on the cheeks. Just watch out, you can tell the energy,” Huddah said adding that she is a match with Jux.
The singer recently released a banger dubbed ‘Simuachi’ in which he featured Ms Monroe, sparking dating rumors after netizens were quick to notice how snuggly the two were in the video. The song has currently amassed over 760K views on YouTube in a matter of two weeks.
However, it is not the first time Huddah and Jux are sparking dating speculations. In 2021, Jux acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz which he named ‘Huddah’.
The two have recently been on a public display of affection, flirting with each other in photos, videos, and even publicly shared Instagram texts. In another instance, Huddah referred to Jux as her husband, vowing not to ever leave him.