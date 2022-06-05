Huddah Monroe, kiss in public again, coy on dating rumors





Socialite Huddah Monroe and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux have created a buzz on social media with their undefined relationship leaving netizens in speculation mode over their cozyiness.

In a recent upload, the Tanzanian artist is seen canoodling with the Kenyan model while sharing a passionate kiss.

Unlike before, when the two were seen in a music video shoot which watered down the rumors they were an item, this time they are seen in a serene environment in what appeared they were just hanging out over drinks.