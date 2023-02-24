Hugs mama! Netizens react to Samidoh’s wife angry outburst





The wife of Mugithii singer Samidoh, Edday Nderitu, has ignited an online storm with an angry outburst over her husband’s running love affair with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

Through her social media platforms, the mother of three has said she is not ready to put up with a man who does not respect his family.

She further said she had already told her husband that she was not ready to raise her children in a polygamous marriage with a woman who is much older than her and who does not respect her.

Edday said that despite her remaining faithful to him regardless of the disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, Samidoh has made her look dumb as he took my silence for granted. Edday also warned Samidoh over consequences.

While reacting to the post, Edday’s followers have sent her encouraging messages with many asking her to find peace while others told her to quit the marriage.

One maureenw_chege said the pain of constantly dealing with disloyalty, and disrespect after standing with him since the struggling days must be unbearable.

“Hugs, nothing is impossible before the eyes of God, PRAYERS will be answered, be patient, God will guide you in the next step.❤️❤️❤️.”

Controversial blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga said it was a painful experience asking Edday to get out of the toxic space.

“Polygamy is not bad but not with Samidoh,” she said.

Another fan identified as Binja Njambi said despite being a single mum, she would never let another woman suffer because she is with her husband.

“I have been there soo many yrs I know the pain …but now am in peace.”

Beatrice Muriu wished Samidoh could borrow a leaf from Demathew…

“A promiscuous weak man is dangerous.”

Ndungu Nyoro prayed that God would visit this family.

In December, Senator Nyamu said she had ended her affair with Mugithi artiste Samidoh if her social media posts were anything to go by.

Nyamu said she made the decision to end her involvement with her baby daddy and now ex after a dramatic experience with Samidoh’s wife in Dubai.

