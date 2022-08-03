Human rights group asks Govt to beef security in Kisumu, Eldoret

chairperson of KNCHR, Roseline Odede giving the update on the level of 2022 election preparedness. PHOTO: Winnie Onyando

The National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on the government to beef up security in parts of Nyanza and Rift Valley.

While addressing the media in Nairobi, KNCHR’s management suggested disturbances could be witnessed in these areas that are considered the strongholds of presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

Led by chairperson Roseline Odede, the commission also called on stakeholders to help deliver a free, fair, credible, and peaceful election while highlighting five election-related deaths in various counties.

They include an incident where a campaign vehicle reportedly hit and killed a woman in Trans Nzoia.

This resulted in the said vehicle being torched by an angry mob.

The Commision also shared concerns about the insecurity in Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Marsabit, suggesting this could affect voter turnout.

The commission also expressed concern with cases of misuse of public resources during campaigns.

There have also been reports of children being used by politicians to campaign.