Human Rights group question Kenya Police narrative on Pakistani’s journalist’s death





The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has cast doubts over the Kenya Police version of events leading to the death of a Pakistani journalist.

Arshad Sharif, a renowned Pakistani news anchor was killed in Magadi, some 40km from Kenya’s capital Nairobi, on Sunday night.

Police admit shooting him but regret the incident.

The Police spokesperson has referred to the incident as one of ‘mistaken identity’.

The IHRF has also joined calls demanding an investigation into the matter.

#Pakistan🇵🇰 We are appalled by the news of the murder of Mr. Arshad Sharif. We demand a credible investigation. His name will be remembered. #ArshadSharif ارشد شریف کے قتل کی خبر سن کر ہم پریشان ہیں۔ ہم قابل اعتماد تحقیقات کا مطالبہ کرتے ہیں۔ اس کا نام یاد رکھا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/PsQbdYEd8O — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) October 24, 2022

Mr Sharif was shot dead after reportedly failing to stop at a police road block.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement said that officers mistook Sharif and his brother Khurram Ahmed for kidnappers that were trafficking a child from Starehe in Nairobi.

Mr Bruno Shioso, the NPS spokesperson, did not comment on why the officers shot nearly 20 times at a vehicle that may have been ferrying a kidnapped minor.

Pakistani President Dr Arif Aliv while mourning the fallen journalist said, “Arshad Sharif’s death is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.”

According to the Daily Pakistan newspaper, Mr Sharif’s body will be arriving at Pakistan at midnight and will be transported via Qatar Airways flight. Sharif’s widow, Javeria Siddique, confirmed he will be buried in Islamabad’s H-11 graveyard on Thursday.

In the recent update, Foreign Ministry said Sharif’s body was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday. The second flight will leave Qatar’s capital at 1935 hours today and arrive in Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26.

It also mentioned that Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda inspected all arrangements at Nairobi Airport for the repatriation of the body.

