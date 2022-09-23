‘Hungry’ Kenyans loot an overturned lorry causing traffic along Mombasa Road – Video

Residents of Nyeri town protest over the high cost of living on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Residents of Nyeri town protest over the high cost of living on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Transport along Mombasa Road was disrupted after Nairobians blocked the road to loot packets of unga from a lorry that had overturned.

In a video that went viral, Kenyans are seen making off with packets of unga on foot while others were ferrying the stolen merchandise using motorcycles.

In the clip that is now making rounds online, women and children are seen rushing to the accident scene to pick at least a packet of the ‘rare’ commodity.

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

In the background, you can hear men talking as they rush to pick their share of the loot.

“I have seen it here. Let’s rush,” said the man in the background.

The melee of people led to massive traffic on the dual carriageway as cars moved at a snail’s pace.

Currently, a 2kg packet of unga is being sold at Sh200 after the government suspended the Sh100 unga subsidy a few weeks ago.

11:17 A lorry carrying UNGA has overturned around Ole sereni people are really harvesting pic.twitter.com/tfKseVUdgO via @JGuyojattani — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) September 23, 2022

Also read: Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Also read: Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

Also read:

Why TikTok has recognized four Kenyans ahead of International Day of Sign Languages

Bensoul’s baby mama Tiffany now accuses him of being a dead beat dad

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy