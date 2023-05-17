Huruma Town Kids’ viral video pays off with government sponsorship

Two days ago, Huruma Town Kids uploaded a viral video of them imitating the surprising interaction between President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports at the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba at the Kipkeino Classic that took place last weekend.

In the original photo, President Ruto could be seen leaning over Mr Namwamba to reach out to Mr Odinga, a move that stirred Kenyans considering the political tension between the two leaders since the presidential election of August 2022. Since then, Mr Odinga has been on President Ruto’s neck, calling out his policies and giving the Kenya Kwanza government a hard time.

The Huruma Town kids capitalized on this viral photo to create their video, and Namwamba came across it. On Wednesday, the Cabinet Secretary met with the kids and they landed government sponsorships.

“I invited the Huruma Town Kids crew to my office, and I can tell you these little dudes are the real deal, I mean they are a typhoon! I will support their education while the Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts and Sports will accelerate the development of their superb talents under our flagship #TalantaHela,” Namwamba said.

“I have instructed the Kenya Film School, Kenya Academy of Sports, Kenya National Theatre, Permanent Presidential Music Commission and Kenya National Innovation Agency, all who are under my Ministry, to package accelerated support for these Huruma Town Kids and other gifted Kenyan children, in close liaison with the Ministry of Education. We are leaving no one behind!” he said.

In addition to imitating the politicians, Huruma Town Kids also amazed Kenyans when they made parody videos of musician Akothee, the coronation of King Charles III, celebrities who attended the prestigious American Met Gala and musicians in their music videos, including Burna Boy, among others.

Huruma Town Kids is a crew made up of actors, dancers, mimics, models and acrobats. They were also featured on CNN in 2021 after making a parody of a report by CNN’s correspondent, Larry Madowo.

