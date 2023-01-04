Husband, quack doctors arrested after his wife dies in botched abortion





Police have arrested three suspects after a botched abortion led to the death of a middle-aged woman in Nairobi. Among those arrested is a man police believe to be the husband of the deceased.

The suspect, alongside two other suspected quack doctors who conducted the failed operation, were arrested and re expected to face murder charges.

Police said the arrests were made after detectives based at DCI Starehe, stumbled on the lifeless body of a middle-aged woman along Outering Road on New Year’s eve and immediately launched investigations.

“The body which had been wrapped in a white bedsheet was discovered dumped in a storm water tunnel near Shell petrol station along the busy road, with preliminary findings indicating that the woman may have been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene by unknown persons,” the police said.

Police officers got wind that the body had been disposed off at the scene after a botched operation conducted by a suspected quack who operates a clinic Mathare Area 1.

The quack in consultation with another rogue doctor who runs a clinic in Dandora phase 4, had tried in vain to procure the abortion but when the patient developed complications, they rushed her to another backstreet clinic in Kiambu.

It is while on their way to Kiambu that the patient lost her life and the trio are believed to have dumped the body in the storm water tunnel in a bid to conceal the incident.

Detectives have since arrested the two quacks and the deceased’s husband identified as Richard Onyango who facilitated payment for the botched exercise.

The three will answer to charges of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, police investigating the incident said.

