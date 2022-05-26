I am 5kgs down: Kate Actress shares her weight loss journey





Award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has shared with her fans details of a gastric balloon procedure she recently underwent.

The actress has also taken her fans through the process, right from consultation with the doctor to the actual procedure.

“… I am 5kgs down, I honestly feel much lighter and healthier, I have been on fluids, soups, and pureed food, I will this week transition slowly to solid food,” she said in an online post.

She revealed that after the procedure she felt some discomfort which last three days, as she was put on a hydration drip for that period.

“The first 3 days were a bit uncomfortable, this is because the body was fighting the foreign substance (gastric Balloon) in my body… it’s a normal reaction. @nairobibariatric had me on hydration drip for 3 days and medication to ease the discomfort,” she said.

The mother of two also conveyed her gratitude to those who helped her through the procedure.

“I am happy to report that my little friend and I are now living in harmony… I hope this video answers all your quest and concerns. @nairobibariatric I am so grateful for EVA and Anastasiya they really made the process easier.”

The actress had announced her plans to undergo the procedure on May 11, 2022, stating that she needed to lose weight for some new acting roles.

“Guys, just because you feel someone else’s body is perfect, doesn’t mean they feel that way. I feel like the elephant I saw in ‘The Ark’ (movie). There are roles I would like to play, that I feel I’m ready for, but I feel I would be more confident and sexy if I was a few kilograms lighter,” she said.

She further disclosed that for the past six months she had been in and out of the gym but hadn’t shed off the excess weight.

“I have tried and there was no change. It is not that I don’t like my body. I don’t feel healthy,” she said.