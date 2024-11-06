I am not in an open marriage, I have never been in one – Bien





For the hundredth time, singer Bien-Aime Barasa has clarified claims that he and his wife, dance choreographer Chiki Kuruka, are in an open marriage.

“I have never said anything like that. I have never said that I am in an open marriage. I am not. It’s the public’s prayers that it be so, I say thank you for the wishes, but I am in a very nice monogamous happy marriage,” Bien has reiterated.

The claims emerged sometime in June 2021 from comments made by Bien when he spoke about his marriage on the Sol Family reality TV show.

“Me and Chiki have this thing where if I ever meet my celebrity crush somewhere and I’m in a situation where my celebrity crush wants to have coitus with me, so be it and vice versa,” Bien said on the TV show.

He added;

“I don’t have a problem with it if that’s what she wants, she should have it. You can’t stop a person from doing that. But I can’t catch feelings either, I want her happiness”.

This sentiment, according to Bien, has been interpreted by some quarters to mean that he and his wife are in an open marriage – a narrative he refutes.

“That never happened (being in an open marriage). The masses just assumed it and I let them run with it.” He reiterates.

Bien and Chiki tied the knot in 2020 in an invitation-only ceremony attended by 50 guests, including rapper Nyashinski and singer Nameless, who both performed for the lovely couple.

The undisclosed intimate wedding cost Sh300,000 according to Bien who made the revelation on a podcast with comedian MC Jessy.

“The wedding was on a Friday and I sent the invitation on a Wednesday so that people wouldn’t bring gifts for me. I just didn’t want the gifts, people coming over and bringing me spoons and plates and whatnot. No, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want to go through any of that manzee. I just wanted people to have a good time.