I am sorry you were mistreated – Sakaja tells Matatu Owners Association

Sakaja speaking during the engagement meeting with a section of Matatu sector operators in Nairobi. PHOTO| KEVIN CHERUIYOT

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has pleaded with the Matatu Owners Association to forgive his government if it mistreated them.

Addressing them in Nairobi, the County head said that his government wants to start a new journey with a new chapter of operation.

He told them to forget past experiences and focus on cooperating with his government to make their operation smooth.

“I am sorry if my government or the previous government mistreated you. We want to open a new chapter of operation. I want us to work together and make Nairobi a better place,” said Sakaja.

“I understand there are challenges here and there but I want us to be future oriented. All will be well with this government,” noted Sakaja.

On the other hand, he noted that he would improve the working condition of Matatus within the county.

“I know there has been complains here and there. But we want to make your work easier as you operate within Nairobi. We shall work together and ensure all things are moving smoothly,” said Sakaja.

This comes at a time when there have been an uproar from the Matatu operators within the City about parking spaces and City officers, also known as kanjos, and other police officers taking bribe from them.

