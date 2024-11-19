I cannot compete for a man’s attention. Why I’ve been single for years – Victoria Kimani





Singer Victoria Kimani says she has been single for three years now because she is afraid of sharing her partner with other women, a culture she associates with modern relationships.

“I think it’s the men of this generation. It could be me, and I can take responsibility for my fault, but 95% of it is because of your gender. Nowadays, most guys (men) want several women and they have several wives and girlfriends. In the past, even if our parents had multiple wives, no one would know because there was no Instagram or social media,” she explained.

The 39 year old maintains she is not willing to compete for a man’s attention:

“I don’t want to fight with anyone, that’s why I’m single.”

In an earlier interview, Victoria admitted her struggles with choosing partners.

She admitted to a tendency to fall for “bad boys”, making it difficult to find a serious relationship.

“My love life is dead, I am not dating anyone. I think I go for the wrong kind of guys, like bad boys, which is not good,” she said.

Despite her struggles, Victoria remains optimistic about finding the right partner.

She expressed her desire to marry and have children but is determined to avoid becoming a single mother.

“I want to settle down and have children, but I need to be with the right person. My worst fear is to be a single mother. I want my child to grow up with both parents at home. So I’m willing to take my time rather than rush into anything.

While her DMs are flooded with suitors, Victoria remains cautious about their true intentions.

“Sometimes they are not who they say they are. Or maybe they act like they are. Sometimes you don’t know why a guy wants to date you, is it because they like you as a person or what they think they can get out of being with you?”