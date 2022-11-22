‘I can’t believe I did 8 terms with two kids,’ Maureen Waititu on raising her children





It would appear that the dust is yet to settle three years after the highly publicized and infamous social media beef between lawyer and Instagram influencer Maureen Waititu and baby daddy Frankie Just Gym It, a health and fitness influencer.

All was well in their influencer fuelled life before Frankie and his alleged wandering eye was accused of cheating on Maureen with another influencer, gym rat Corazon Kwamboka- who also happens to have studied law.

To both women, Frankie sired two children with each. Two sons with Maureen; and a son and daughter with Corazon before they too broke up, living up to a section of Kenyans’ expectations that they would eventually break up after causing Maureen so much grief that she had to move her family to another house and begin her life as an independent woman.

In July 2022, Frankie confessed that he hadn’t seen his sons with Maureen for two years running, saying that he cut off Maureen in the wake of their dramatic breakup but acknowledged that the children were doing well in her hands. He said his only worry about his sons was the lack of time and opportunity to create a relationship and bond with them.

In the viral confession, he also hinted that he and Maureen had been on speaking terms, but it would appear the terms did not include financial support for his sons as much as he wanted to be with them.

In a social media comment left by Maureen Waititu on Just Ivy’s page, where she was celebrating her twins’ graduation and the fete she had accomplished in paying school fees four times in one year for two kids, Maureen added her sentiments, revealing she had been taking care of her children’s schooling on her own.

“Congratulations mama! They really grow too fast. To answer number 4 (Just Ivy had asked ‘CBC parents, how are you after paying fees four times this year?’), I look back and I can’t believe I did 8 terms with two kids. God’s grace is sufficient- He provides. We powered through the anxiety and we made it!” said Maureen.

This begs the question, is Frankie a deadbeat father to Maureen’s children but a better one to Corazon’s, as evidenced by the content the trio upload on social media?

