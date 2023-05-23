‘I chose you over everyone,’ Zari tells hubby amid marriage drama





Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has publicly expressed her love and support for her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, following the controversy surrounding the premiere of the reality TV show Young, Famous and African.

Using her Instastories, Zari addressed her husband directly, reaffirming her commitment to their relationship.

“To my husband… I chose you over everyone. Own it and be proud… Don’t let insecurities ruin what we have… with love, Mrs Lutaaya,” wrote the 42-year-old mother of five, making it clear that her bond with Shakib remains strong despite the turmoil surrounding their union.

The public display of affection comes in response to claims made by Zari’s former lover and co-parent, Diamond Platnumz, who alleged that she still harbors feelings for him and even expressed a desire to have another child with him.

These accusations caused significant strain in Zari’s new marriage with Shakib, resulting in public disputes and heated exchanges.

Zari has vehemently denied the claims, accusing the Bongo star of attempting to disrupt her marital bliss. She maintains that it is Diamond who has struggled to move on from their past relationship, while she has fully committed herself to her current husband and the future they are building together.

In her message, Zari expressed her respect for Diamond as the father of her children, but emphasized that their relationship will never be the same again. She asserted that she only interacts with him for the sake of their kids and expects mutual respect in return.

“I hold you in high regard as the father of my children and nothing can change that. If there were a chance for us to reconcile, you would come running back. It amazes me to see you sitting with temporary individuals in your life, discussing me,” Zari said, alluding to Diamond’s involvement with Ghanaian rapper Fantana on the reality show.

Zari concluded by stating that she has moved on from Diamond and has no interest in rekindling their romance. She urged him to focus on his own relationships and not involve her in his personal affairs.

