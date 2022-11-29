I did not know I had HIV! Two teenagers narrate their life journey with the virus





Millicent Wakio found out about her HIV status when she was 13 years old. Not from her parents but from a nurse.

She was born with the virus.

Millicent was not only shocked but angered too. She had to go through several counseling sessions to accept her status.

At the age of 16, when she was just doing well, and without informing anyone, she stopped using her drugs, citing stigma from her peers.

For three months, she did not take her drugs. At this point, the symptoms almost killed her. She was very sick and stayed in the hospital for a month.

Since then, she has been taking her drugs and says nothing will make her stop her drugs.