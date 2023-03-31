‘I did not know my father, mum was everything!’ – Mr Nice





Bongo Flava artiste Mr Nice has taken a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about his hit songs that ruled the airwaves in the 2000s.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the Kenyan-based artiste spoke about his favourite songs, saying that “Mama” is still his best as it was a tribute to his late mother.

“Even if my fans did not like it, I have it somewhere in my heart,” he said.

Also read: Mr Nice: I’m doing just fine and making money in Kampala

Mr Nice was raised by a single mother who supported his music career, and he still cherishes fond memories of her.

“She was my big backup when I was starting my music career. She did not leave me. I did not know my father, and I released the song after she died,” he said.

The artiste also shared that his fans still support him and reminisce about his music.

“They come and we share good memories. Some tell me that they had bought their first phones and lost them at my concerts. Some tell me how they got married and used my songs to win over their girlfriends back in the day,” he said.

Also read: Exclusive: Mr Nice opens up on his family life in Kenya

He explained that all his songs were special to him, and he treats them like his children, with no favourite.

“Fagilia can never be more famous than Kikulacho, what about Kidalipo,” he said. “All the songs I did were favourite songs. I treat music like kids and their father who doesn’t have a favourite child. All the children are equal.”

Mr Nice plans to release new projects on his YouTube channel featuring other great artistes, but he prefers to keep his life out of social media dramas.

“The reason you do not see me shouting about myself is to keep my life out of social media dramas. I only appear on media when I have something to promote,” he said.

Also read: Exclusive: Why I settled in Kenya – Mr Nice