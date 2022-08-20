I didn’t terminate scholarship programme after election loss, ousted MP says





Outgoing Member of Parliament for Kesses constituency, Mishra Swarup, has asked Kenyans not to pay attention to reports indicating he had discontinued a scholarship programme he initiated for his constituents.

The former lawmaker described the allegations as incorrect and in bad taste.

“Dear Kenyans, for the past one week, the social media has been awash with fake news that I have withdrawn scholarships for 300 students from Kesses Constituency. I urge you all to disregard the rumors, fake news and sophisticated disinformation campaigns being peddled across-board,” he said in a statement

Dr Mishra said contrary to the allegations the programme is still on course and that he is in fact keen to continue absorbing and supporting more students.

“I also take this opportunity to thank the great people of Kesses for the opportunity, trust and endearing love they accorded me all along. God bless Kesses,” he said.

Dr Mishra, who vied as an independent, lost his seat to Uasin Gishu County official Julius Ruto of UDA. Dr Mishra served the Kesses constituency from 2017 to 2022.