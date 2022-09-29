I don’t eat rice or bread, I am indigenous – Museveni says

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021. FILE | AFP

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has opined that he does not eat rice or bread, saying they are foods of the whites.

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old said that during the Russian-Ukraine wars, people were crying because of a lack of food.

Wondering how the European wars affected Africa, President Museveni posed, “This is Africa, not Russia? If there is no bread from Ukraine, why don’t you eat mwogo (cassava)?”

Adding that he last ate bread 15 years ago, Museveni shared that he did not eat even rice.

“The last time I ate rice was in Dar-es-Salaam in 1978, because I left that year to fight and never went back. I don’t eat rice because I am not an Indian. I don’t eat bread because I am not European. I am indigenous.”

Saying he told his heritage that the rice is for the whites, Museveni said that the Daily Monitor, a Nation Media Group-owned newspaper, laughed at him for eating cassava instead of modern foods.

Proving that even in the United States America (USA) there is still cassava, Museveni showed a packet of 450grams of cassava flour bought by his children who live there.

“What is amazing is that this one is Sh2050. So, it means a kilo is Sh3862,” he explained.

This is not the first time the Ugandan President has weighed on cassava eating. During Uganda’s Labour Day celebrations, he urged Ugandans who could not afford bread to eat cassava.

“If there is no bread eat mwogo (cassava). Africans really confuse themselves. You’re complaining that there’s no bread or wheat, please eat mwogo. I don’t eat bread myself.”

In the same breath, Museveni called out the Monitor newspaper saying it worked for the enemy.

“They have been complaining about the people who have died from Ebola but they are five and 24 confirmed cases,” he said.

