‘I feel bad being ejected,’ Jalango speaks after being barred from Azimio retreat





The Lang’ata legislator Felix Odiwuori has reiterated that he has no regret in meeting with President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday.

The MP, who was elected to the Parliament on ODM ticket under the Azimio La Umoja one Kenya Coalition in the August election, has caused tension and mistrust in Azimio by meeting the President when his party leader Mr Raila Odinga is refusing to recognize the current administration.

But on Thursday, the MP found himself in a difficult situation when he attended the two-day Azimio retreat in Maanzoni, Machakos County.

He was blocked from accessing the venue by a number of youths, but was allowed in when Mr Odinga arrived, only to be ejected again later.

Speaking to journalists outside the venue, the MP said that he felt bad being blocked from attending the meeting but said that he has no regrets about meeting with the President.

“I was allowed in when Baba walked in and one of his close security asked me to walk out and that is what happened, I walked out. I feel bad because you know, I love Baba and I’m a member of ODM and I really feel bad…I can’t regret meeting President,” Jalango said.

He said he attended the meeting because he strongly supports Mr Odinga.

Ever since the visit to State House was made public, Jalang’o has defended himself. The MP said that the meeting was more based on the development agenda for his constituents in Lang’ata, which would be achieved by working closely with the government of the day.

When asked whether his surprise meeting with the President was a betrayal to the Azimio La Umoja one Kenya Coalition, which sponsored him to the Parliament, the MP said that his constituents would think about developments at the end of the day.