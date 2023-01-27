‘I got you!’ Ex-Kiss FM host and MP, Jalango, encourages Kamene Goro





Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has penned a heartwarming message to his former colleague and ‘small sister’ Kamene Goro.

This is after she left her job at Kiss FM.

Jalang’o joined Kiss FM in July 2020 and worked with Kamene until he exited to start his political career in March 2022.

The two created a strong bond and have since maintained a strong friendship even after he won the Lang’ata seat.

Also read: Kamene Goro and Kiss FM part ways: reason revealed

On Kamene’s last day at the Westlands-based media house, Jalang’o has promised to hold her hand as she ventures out on her own.

Describing today as an emotional day for Kamene, Jalang’o thanked her for being a super amazing woman, one with a big heart.

“Too much emotions, love and too many questions! Dont worry! I got you! You will forever have a big brother in me,” he penned on his Instagram page.

Also read: Sacked? Kamene Goro clears the air

Jalang’o also thanked the company for giving him an opportunity to work with Kamene.

“As you start your new journey just know God’s got you! Thank you for the good job, thank you for your big heart! Thank you that you are you!”

While speaking to bloggers minutes after signing off from the breakfast show, Kamene paid tribute to co-hosts Jalang’o and Oga Obinna, saying they both played a key role in her career at Kiss FM.

“We formed an amazing relationship they have been part of a whole lot of happiness in my life. Obinna is such a vibe and we have done so much together, they have been the best, as for the other one I think its pretty clear why,” she said.

Kamene said she learned a lot from her stint on the radio job, saying it was worth her time.

“This was my dream job, but what most people do not understand is that radio is not just about talking. I have grown a lot and learned about things I can do. I have discovered a lot of things about myself.”

Also read: Kamene Goro: Kibe expected me to leave Kiss FM when he quit