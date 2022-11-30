‘I have a cyst on my ovary,’ American model Hailey Bieber reveals
American model Hailey Bieber, also the wife to international singer Justin Bieber has come clean on the rumors that have been making rounds on the internet that she has a bun in the oven
In a bid to quiet the pregnancy rumors, the international star disclosed that she has an ovarian cyst the size of an apple.
Hailey took to Instagram to share with her 49.3 million followers that she is not expecting a baby as she showed off her cyst by lifting her shirt.
“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Hailey captioned the photo. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”
“Not a baby,” she added ruling out the pregnancy rumors that were seemingly the hot topic for a couple of days.
“It’s painful and achey and makes me nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she said.
“Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this,” Hailey added.
Hailey and Justin Bieber have battled health struggles in the last few months.
In June, Justin Bieber revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a neurological disorder that paralyzed one side of his face.
Three months before Justin opened up about his partial paralysis, Hailey was hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.
Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018, have, however, supported each other through their respective medical scares.
