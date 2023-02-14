I have gonorrhea! Theft convict tells court as he pleads for leniency





A matatu tout who stole a thermos from a hotel in Kayole, Nairobi, during a scuffle over an Sh60 debt claimed to be ailing from a gonorrhea-like illness as he sought court’s leniency after pleading guilty to theft charges.

Mr. SM, who stole the flask worth Sh3, 800 at the hotel, told Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts that he could no longer attain an erection and his man part was discharging a fluid, adding that he suspects he has gonorrhea.

Mr. SM, 26, was charged with theft contrary to section 268 (1) of the penal code after stealing the thermos on February 7, 2023.

He admitted the charges and was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

The court heard that the complainant, Evelyne Musee, was at her hotel when the convict went to the hotel, ordered food, and gave out Sh100.

The new convict was reminded that he had a debt of Sh60, which he had to pay before any food was served to him, and was told to give more money.

He left without saying a word after he was informed of the debt that was to be deducted from the Sh100 he had given out.

When he returned later, he demanded a refund of his cash, claiming he had changed his mind and did not want the food, but he was told that he could only be given Sh40.

He became unruly, took the thermos, and poured the tea before going away with it.

Ms. Musee then reported the incident at the Matopeni police post. She recorded statements together with her witnesses. Mr SM was then arrested on Saturday, February 11, 2023, after investigations were completed.

Mr SM was sentenced to do community work at the Kayole police station for two weeks after convincing the court to give him a non-custodial sentence.

