I have not flown out to check on Samidoh – Karen Nyamu says after beefing with US host





Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has rubbished claims that she is in the US to check up on her baby daddy Samidoh.

On Wednesday, the single mother of three had a Q and A session with her fans on her Instagram page.

At the time, Karen said she was on a plane and needed her fans to keep her busy as she responded to most of the questions they asked.

A fan asked her if she would pick Samidoh in the US.

In her response, Karen said that would never happen as she wants the father of her children to work.

“I can’t do that. Let him work.”

Karen also responded to rumours that Samidoh is currently dating a US-based Kenyan woman, Bernice Saroni.

Samidoh is living in her house, and fans have speculated that they are an item.

When asked about why she has been silent about Bernice’s relationship with Samidoh, Karen said;

“You know me well. I cannot keep quiet. I’d have addressed it already.”

Samidoh has not said anything about the ongoing drama. He only updated his fans about canceling his shows because of a medical emergency.

Samidoh explained that “an unfortunate accident happened this morning (November 4) and led me to the E.R, hence not being able to travel over for tonight’s show.”

The show was postponed for later.

However, In 2021, Karen was again forced to defend herself after fans noticed she and Samidoh traveled together.

At the time, Samidoh was heading for his first-ever Mugiithi show in the US.

Karen clarified that they both had different final destinations despite traveling together.

Sharing on Instagram stories, the mother of two called out Samidoh, whom she claimed did not defend her publicly when she was on the receiving end.

“The truth will set you free. One thing I will never do is be afraid of you guys. Why should I? It was easier to say we took different connection flights because we both had business in different final destinations.”

She continued, “You should even take this opportunity to tell these people to keep off your family issues because traveling with me should not be a story.”

Karen then added that she was tired of standing up for herself whenever spotted with the Mugithii star.

She then accused him of not shielding her from attack by trolls and haters.

“I’m tired of standing up for myself against these trolls and the person who should stand up for me is the one fueling it. Sometimes I wish I was the man.”

