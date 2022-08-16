I have packed my bags now ready to come back to Kenya- Miguna Miguna





Lawyer Miguna Miguna on the night of Monday, August 15, 2022 said that he had packed his bags and was ready to come back to Kenya.

In a series of tweets in which he congratulated Deputy President William Ruto who was declared President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, the lawmaker who was deported from Kenya said that it was the end to his years in exile.

“To all patriots: Relax. Thanks for the solidarity. Yes. I’ve packed my bags and I’m ready.

But before I can take my flight back home, William Samoei Ruto must first be sworn in as President, the red alerts lifted and my Kenyan passport renewed. See you soon. Cheers!” he tweeted.

He also congratulated DP Ruto saying that his speech moments after he was awarded the certificate was aimed at uniting Kenyans.

Terming the speech as magnanimous and statesmanlike, he asked the President-elect to govern the country with a focus on the rule of law and principles of constitutionalism.

“Avoid tribalism, sectionalism, cronyism, nepotism and other forms of maladministration. Good luck. Viva!” he further tweeted.

The embattled lawyer was twice in 2018 deported from the country to Canada after the Kenyan government declared that he was not a citizen.

His woes kicked off when he led a mock swearing-in where Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga declared himself as the People’s President following a disputed election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta won.

For months now, Mr Miguna has been declaring his support for Deputy

President William Ruto said that he was the most suited presidential candidate to bring development to the country.

This is after his several attempts to make a comeback to the country were stopped by the government.

Already, DP Ruto has said that once he is elected as the president of Kenya he will ensure that Mr Miguna gets back to the country.

On Tuesday morning, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula said that they will keep the promise of ensuring that the lawyer is back in the country.